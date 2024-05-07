Here's how you can score $25 tickets to Lindsey Stirling, Ryan Hamilton and other shows at Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The year 2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

Across the globe, Live Nation will celebrate Concert Week throughout the month of May with other special offers, promotions and giveaways for fans. For more details on each country’s Concert Week offer, please visit your country’s Live Nation webpage.

For fans in the U.S. and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.

Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center is participating in Concert Week with shows including Ryan Hamilton, Primus, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, In This Moment, and Lindsey Stirling.

In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 7. The general on sale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8 at 8 a.m. MT through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time, or while supplies last.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.