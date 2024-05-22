House 28B incumbent Dan Garner earns November showdown with Dem challenger - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With 56% of the vote, Dan Garner retained his seat in the Idaho State House of Representatives.

Following his victory, Garner’s run for a second term in House Seat 28B will continue into November’s general election. He topped challenger Kirk Jackson.

Idaho’s 28th legislative district encompasses Power and Franklin counties, along with a portion of Bannock County.

Garner won his first term in the Idaho State House in 2022, defeating R. Scott Workman in the Republican Primary before running unopposed in the General Election the same year. He is currently a member of the Agricultural Affairs, Education and Judiciary, Rules & Administration committees.

Jayson Meline, who will challenge Garner in the Nov. 5 general election, is a legislative newcomer.

EastIdahoNews.com requested comment from Garner and will update this story if and when he responds.