Kino is our Pet of the Week, needs a new home - East Idaho News

Kino, a 4-year-old Great Dane-Belgian Shepherd mix, is our Pet of the Week.

He’s a friendly dog who get along with cats, kids and just about any creature, though Snake River Animal Shelter staff say he can be “a little dog selective.”

“Every dog he’s come in contact with he’s been pretty good with,” an employee says. “He went to a foster home for a couple days and was a perfect angel. They just couldn’t keep him because he has an injured foot and they were worried about him going up and down the stairs. But he is getting better.”

Those interested in taking him in as a foster dog or adopting him can stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219 or visit the website.