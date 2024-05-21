LISTEN: Elderly woman tells dispatcher she is handcuffed and home invader is dead in 911 call  - East Idaho News

ROSE — A newly released 911 call details part of what happened to an 85-year-old woman after a man broke into her home in March. He threatened her, handcuffed her to a chair and shot at her multiple times.

Christine Jenneiahn shot the intruder and killed him. He was identified as Derek Condon, 39, of Blackfoot.

Deputies learned about the home invasion from a 911 phone call from Jenneiahn about 10 hours after she was first attacked. The incident began at 2 a.m. and finished around 2:30 a.m at 134 West 600 North in Bingham County. She was eventually able to call 911 after her son came upstairs and gave her a phone.

The 911 call is more than 10 minutes long, and EastIdahoNews.com obtained it from a records request from Bingham County.

Hear the call in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com did not include the part with Jenneiahn’s son, David, who is disabled, due to the sensitive nature of that portion of the call. He was the only other person in the house before Condon broke in.

Jenneiahn, who had been shot, appears to remain calm during the emergency call while the dispatcher gathers details about what happened. Some of it is difficult to hear due to the phone line, and the dispatcher asks some of the same questions repeatedly to try to understand.

Part of the call is transcribed below:

Dispatcher: “What’s going on?”

Jenneiahn: “I got shot last night. … An invader came in the house.”

Dispatcher: “I’m sorry, you said you got shot?”

Jenneiahn: “Yes.”

Dispatcher: “Who did you get shot by?”

Jenneiahn: “An invader.”

Another part of the call:

Dispatcher: “Who’s dead on your kitchen floor?”

Jenneiahn: “The invader! The guy who came to rob me.”

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found Jenneiahn in her nightgown, lying in a “pool of blood” but alive on the living room floor. She was handcuffed to a chair and had a phone in her hand. She had a cut to the top of her head and multiple gunshot wounds. She was “conscious and alert.”

You can read previous in-depth stories about the home invasion by clicking below:

An 85-year-old woman was handcuffed to a chair during an armed home invasion. She killed the robber and survived.

‘I haven’t seen anything like this before.’ Prosecutor details what happened in Bingham County armed home invasion.

New details on how elderly woman outgunned home intruder during deadly standoff

According to an incident review from Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley, Condon’s death has been ruled as “justifiable homicide.”