LIVE UPDATES | Foam was found on Tammy Daybell's face after she died, deputy coroner testifies - East Idaho News

9:27 a.m. Chad wrote Jason a letter in 2016 and told him that he needed to be in Idaho. He said there would be a huge earthquake within three years and Jason’s house would be destroyed. Chad told Jason that the dark spirits would allow Samantha to go south but she could not come to Idaho. Jason wasn’t thrilled when Chad said that. “I have a responsibility and stewardship over my family – that’s not Chad’s responsibility.”

9:26 a.m. Jason was curious and originally believed some of Chad’s visions. Jason didn’t feel it was right to move to Idaho. “There were things going on that, to me, it didn’t feel right.” Jason visited Idaho but it wasn’t a place where he wanted to move. Jason told Chad he wasn’t going to move. Chad asked them again to move. Jason would visit Idaho for family functions.

9:24 a.m. Jason said this was a fear tactic – “I know more than you and you should listen to me.” He says wars and rumors of wars create fears. Chad and his family moved to Idaho in 2015. Chad invited Jason and his family to move with him. Chad felt it would be good to have Jason and his family move to escape the earthquake and desolation that was going to happen in Utah. Chad said Rexburg would be a city of light and a place of refuge.

9:21 a.m. Wixom asks about Chad’s near-death experiences. Jason says the stories changed and became more elaborate. Jason was concerned that the stories were not consistent and became more of a narrative. Around 2013-2014, Chad told Jason there would be earthquakes, destruction in America, invading troops from different countries that would come into the Americas.

9:20 a.m. Jason says Chad’s religious views changed around 2006-2007 and he became hyper focused on preparing for end of times. It became an obsession and more than normal, Jason says. Chad told Jason he was experiencing visions around 2010-2011 about how things would play out in the last days.

9:18 a.m. Jason says Chad shared an experience one time about being in water in La Jolla, California where he was beat up with some rocks. Chad shared another experience about jumping off cliffs in Flaming Gorge, Utah where he felt like his spirit left his body. This conversation happened in the early 2000s.

9:17 a.m. Wixom asks if there was anything specific in his discussions with Chad where Chad shared concerned about his relationship with Tammy. “Just that it was a little vanilla. He said they had a lot of general routine that they go through,” Jason says.

9:16 a.m. Jason says he and Chad would talk about different issues about family, religion, just about anything. “I feel like we had some really deep conversations in regards to a number things as two friends and brothers-in-law would.”

9:14 a.m. Jason and his family would see Chad and his family at least once or twice a week. Jason and Chad saw each other up to four or five times a week. They went to the same church and Jason and Chad shared shops. Chad and Jason worked together for six months before Chad moved up to Idaho. “I feel Chad and I were very close.”

9:13 a.m. Jason worked with Chad and they lived near each other for years. They were pretty close before this case. Jason married Samantha in 1995.

9:12 a.m. Next witness is Jason Gwilliam – Tammy’s brother-in-law. Jason is married to Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister. Rocky Wixom will be questioning him.

9:11 a.m. Blake asks if asphyxiation could cause foam. Willmore says yes. There are no further questions and Willmore is released from the subpoena.

9:10 a.m. Blake asks Willmore if she looked at prescription medication. Willmore doesn’t recall seeing any. Willmore did not have the benefit of reviewing medical records and was going off information only provided by Chad. Willmore says she can’t be 100% sure of determining whether a bruise is new or old simply by looking at it – that would be determined during an autopsy.

9:09 a.m. Prior asks if someone has a heavy lung, could there be foaming at the mouth. Willmore knew about heart issues might cause foaming but she didn’t know enough about what could cause it. Prior is finished. Blake will now re-direct.

9:07 a.m. Prior asks about the bruises on Tammy’s arms. She says there maybe 2-3 total bruises – not enough to consider anything suspicious. They looked older.

9:05 a.m. Chad mentioned Tammy had not been feeling well for about a month or so. He mentioned she had some light-headedness. Prior asks about the towel used to wipe away the foam and if she looked at it before wiping the mouth. Willmore says she didn’t use the towel – Brenda Dye did. Willmore did not look at the towel prior to it being used.

9:03 a.m. Prior asks if another family member may have suggested not having an autopsy. Willmore doesn’t recall. Prior asks if it’s possible Chad told Willmore that Tammy didn’t see any doctors about her illness. Willmore says all she recalls is Chad saying Tammy doesn’t really see doctors much.

9:01 a.m. Prior asks about the book on Tammy’s nightstand. The title was about essential oils, herbs, homeopathic remedies. Willmore says there were a few homeopathic medicines in the cabinet. Prior asks if any other members of the Daybell family were present when she and Dye spoke with him about having an autopsy.

9 a.m. Prior asks Willmore about Chad mentioning Tammy had been clumsy. She says Chad said Tammy had been lightheaded and clumsy. Prior asks Willmore about her interview with the FBI.

8:59 a.m. Willmore had never heard the names of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow or Alex Cox. She has since heard those names. Blake has nothing further. Prior will now cross examine.

8:57 a.m. No medications inside the home stood out to Willmore. Willmore provided information she gathered to Dye when Dye arrived. Willmore deferred to Dye when Dye showed up. Willmore and Dye spoke about whether an autopsy should be done. Dye determined one should not happen. Willmore remembers asking Chad if he wanted an autopsy and he said no.

8:55 a.m. Chad never mentioned seizures or fainting spells to Willmore. Chad told her that Tammy didn’t go to doctors. Willmore noticed a book on the nightstand about natural healing. She thought maybe that’s why Tammy passed away – she was sick and wasn’t seeing a doctor but trying to treat herself.

8:54 a.m. Willmore did not see any indication on Tammy’s head that she fell out of bed and hit the night stand.

8:52 a.m. Willmore says the foam bugged her so she pulled out her phone and looked up poisoning because it was an unusual looking amount of foam. She didn’t find anything about poisoning online.

8:52 a.m. Blake shows a photo of the bedroom again and there is a small white towel on the floor. That was the towel used to wipe away the foam.

8:50 a.m. There was not a lot of bruises. A medical examiner would determine the age of bruises – not a coroner, Willmore says. When Coroner Brenda Dye arrived, Willmore inspected Tammy’s body again. Dye wiped the foam off Tammy’s mouth and more came out. “I remember feeling like that was weird. I hadn’t really seen that before.”

8:48 a.m. Willmore arrived at the house around 6:35-6:40 a.m. The Daybell home was about six miles away from Willmore’s home. She says it was clear there was no need for emergency services because Tammy was dead. Because Tammy was stiff, Willmore knew Tammy had been dead for at least a few hours – not just recently.

8:48 a.m. Willmore noticed foam coming out of Tammy’s mouth. She had never seen something like this before and was surprised. Willmore knew the coroner was coming so she didn’t want to do anything with the body until she arrived.

8:46 a.m. Blake shows a photo of the bedroom. Willmore noticed Tammy’s legs were stiff and figured she had been dead for a while. Willmore took the sheet down and looked at her face and neck. She noticed some bruises on her bicep but she thought maybe Tammy had bumped into something. She said it looked like an older bruise – not fresh.

8:42 a.m. Chad said Tammy had been vomiting in the bathroom during the night but after she threw up, they went back to sleep. Chad said Tammy was menopausal and she liked to sleep with one leg outside of the covers. Chad said Tammy fell out of the bed. “She kind of slipped out and one leg was entangled in a blanket or sheet.” Tammy assumed part of her body was on the ground with one leg entangled in the sheets.

8:41 a.m. Willmore spoke with Chad about Tammy’s health history and what he thought happened. She asked if he had any medical issues and Chad said she had not but in the past month or so she had hypotension and lightheadedness. Chad said Tammy had been a bit clumsy.

8:40 a.m. Fremont County Deputy Greenhalgh was at the home when Willmore arrived. So was Chad. “He was distraught, crying, stating his wife has passed away,” Willmore says. Chad’s son Garth Daybell then came into the bedroom later. He was very quiet and did not say much.

8:39 a.m. Willmore responded to Tammy Daybell’s death on Oct. 19, 2019. She had only responded to 5-6 unattended deaths up to that point because she was new in her position. Willmore did not know Chad or Tammy Daybell.

8:37 a.m. Willmore has been an EMT for 15 years. She became deputy coroner in February/March 2019 and worked with Brenda Dye. Willmore is no longer a deputy coroner. Blake asks what an unattended death. It’s when someone dies and they aren’t under the care of hospice or a doctor at the time.

8:35 a.m. Jurors are in their seats. First witness today will be former Deputy Coroner Cammy Willmore. Lindsey Blake will question her.

8:29 a.m. Chad Daybell is in a blue checkered shirt and red tie. Defense attorney John Prior is sitting next to him. Lindsey Blake, Rob Wood, Ingrid Batey and Rocky Wixom at the prosecution table. Larry Woodcock and Vicki Hoban, Tammy’s aunt, are also here.

8:15 a.m. It’s day 21 of Chad Daybell’s murder trial. Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, is here with her husband, Jason Gwilliam. Michael and Benjamin Douglas, Tammy and Samantha’s brothers, are also here.