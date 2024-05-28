LIVE UPDATES | More rebuttal witnesses expected to be called on day 30 of Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

8:55 a.m. Prior argues against having Olsen testifying and says “over the four day weekend, Mr. Wixom preps the witness” and claims her testimony changed. “There are too many uncertainties here…We do know after reviewing Emma’s testimony, the light suddenly came on.” Prior says there are a number of red flags here and it’s unclear what else Olsen could say.

8:54 a.m. Boyce asks Wixom if Olsen watched the previous motion in limine hearing about her situation. Wixom says he’s unsure if she watched it but she was made aware of the court’s ruling.

8:51 a.m. Wixom says Olsen has listened to Emma Daybell’s testimony because she was released from her subpoena. Wixom says they can keep questioning very narrow and does not believe Olsen has been tainted. Olsen candidly said she has been watching the trial and listened to Emma’s testimony so Wixom says she can be trusted.

8:48 a.m. Wixom says the issue concerns a witness named Janice Olsen. Olsen heard Tammy Daybell say she wanted her husband to raise her life insurance. She was having lunch at school with Tammy a month before Tammy died and during the lunch, the issue of life insurance was raised. Tammy said her husband wanted her to increase her life insurance.

8:47 a.m. Boyce says we are concluding with evidence and rebuttal witnesses today. An issue has been raised regarding a proposed witness so there will be a motion about the matter. Fremont County Dep. Prosecuting Attorney will argue the issue.

8:44 a.m. Judge Boyce is on the bench. The 17 jurors have returned following the long holiday weekend. Only 12 of these jurors will deliberate when the time comes – five alternates will be excused. They will be chosen with a random lottery drawing.

8:31 a.m. Bailiff giving instructions to courtroom – phones on silent, no sleeping, no whispering, etc. A courtroom conduct order is in effect and there is a separate order in effect for the entire courthouse. No photos can be taken in the courthouse.

8:27 a.m. Attorneys leave the courtroom to meet with Judge Boyce in chambers. Chad is sitting at his table alone scrolling on his laptop. Gallery is full today. The court has brought back the reservation system so you need to have a reservation to get a seat.

8:23 a.m. It’s day 30 of Chad Daybell’s trial. More rebuttal witnesses are expected to be called by the prosecution. Chad is laughing and chatting with his attorney, John Prior, at the defense table. Prosecutors are at their table.