LIVE UPDATES | Prosecutors, defense to present closing arguments in Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

12:10 a.m. “Tammy was scared. Tammy sent a Facebook message warning people. In her email to Mark, Tammy said, ‘The scared part came later when I realized what could have happened. I didn’t want to go out again the next night after dark.’ Tammy had no idea someone wanted her dead,” Blake says.

12:09 a.m. Blake reminds the jury that earlier that day, Alex had purchased items at the store including a ski mask, pants, etc. The gun misfired and Alex searched online about how to shoot an AR in the cold.

12:08 p.m. Blake goes through the timeline of the night of the shooting and Fremont County Deputy Colter Cannon’s report. Cannon wrote that Joseph Murray heard his mother-in-law scream. Joe then called 911. Tammy sent an email to Mark on his mission about the incident.

12:05 p.m. Blake talks about the casting ceremony on Oct. 9, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. when the group of ladies gathered with Lori to cast the evil spirit out of Tammy. That night Lori got a call and was furious. “That idiot can’t do anything right.” This was the same night Tammy was shot at in her driveway.

12:02 p.m. Blake reminds jurors about Alex Cox visiting Sportsman’s Warehouse and the movements of his device on the night Tammy was shot at in the driveway. Blake tells jurors multiple searches were done on the homerjmaximus account concerning AR, shooting through Dodge Dakota, shooting through windshield, etc.

12:01 p.m. Blake shows text messages to the jury from Chad to Lori saying there is “big news about Tammy” and Tammy has been switched.

12 p.m. Later Tammy and Chad visited Samantha’s house with a birthday gift late at night. Chad didn’t get out of the car, which was unusual. Blake shows text messages from Chad to Lori about death percentages and Tammy being “very close.”

11:58 a.m. Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister, reported Tammy looked just fine when she arrived in Utah. Tammy put on a clogging routine and visited with her family. Samantha and her husband Jason had noticed changes with Chad before this visit. He was distant and Chad was awkward.

11:56 a.m. Blake reminds jury about Tammy Daybell traveling to Utah by herself on Oct. 14, 2019. She didn’t like to drive alone. Chad was supposed to go with her but he backed out. When Tammy went to Utah, Lori told Alex that she and Chad were finally going to be able to go on a real date.

11:55 a.m. Melani Pawlowski turned to Chad for guidance and direction. She turned to him to find out if people were dark or light, Blake says. She reminds the jury about Brandon Boudreaux and him being shot at in Arizona.

11:53 a.m. Chad labeled Lori’s children dark. “Their bodies were buried on his property – hidden from those looking for him. With them gone, he could be with Lori and knowing if the bodies weren’t discovered, Lori could continue to receive that money,” Blake says.

11:52 a.m. Blake shows a picture of JJ in his red pajamas on the screen next to his burial site. “JJ had been buried with his arms duct taped together, the duct tape running around from elbow to elbow. He had duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head and tape wrapped around,” Blake says. “Chad labeled him dark, Chad said his death percentage was at zero, Chad said his plan was for him and Lori to be together unencumbered by earthly obstacles.”

11:49 a.m. Blake talks about the last time JJ was seen alive the night before he died. She recalls David Warwick’s nightmare and how Melanie Gibb tried to get a hold of Chad or Lori for help but they did not respond.

11:48 a.m. Blake shows the text message Chad sent to Lori about JJ “getting close” and more text messages where Chad said JJ was at zero. “Chad determines the death percentages. When the death percentage hits zero, that person has been marked for death,” Blake says.

11:46 a.m. Tylee was now gone, but JJ was still alive. Zumela visited Lori and asked Lori where Tylee was. “Don’t ask,” Lori’s response. Lori continued to receive Social Security payments following Tylee’s death.

11:45 a.m. Blake reminds the jurors about the condition of Tylee’s remains and her DNA being found on a pickaxe and shovel in Chad’s garage.

11:44 a.m. Blake shows the last known picture of Tylee on the screen. There is a little movement on the pic. “Where was that young lady found? Chad Daybell’s property.” Next to the photo is the site on Chad’s property where Tylee was found.

11:43 a.m. Blake reminds the jurors about the raccoon and limb-debris burning message sent to Tammy on Monday, Sept. 9. “Where was Tylee Ryan’s body found? Chad Daybell’s pet cemetery. Some of the remains in the fire pit.”

11:42 a.m. Blake shows Google location history for Alex and tells them the only time his device was at Lori’s apartment in the early morning hours was on Sept. 9. Hours later, Alex went to Chad’s property.

11:40 a.m. Blake tells jurors about the trip Lori, Alex and kids took to Yellowstone. That same day, Chad was looking up south/southwest winds. It was the last time Tylee was seen alive.

11:38 a.m. Blake reminds jurors about Chad texting Lori concerning turning the pain up to ten on Tylee. Later Lori texts Chad and asks him to “check Tylee” because she was being super sweet.

11:37 a.m. Lori’s connection to Rexburg was Chad Daybell. Before she moved, Lori switched Tylee’s Social Security money to go into an account only associated with Lori Vallow. This change was made on Aug. 16, 2019. Lori and kids moved to Idaho in early September. Before they moved to Rexburg, Chad told Lori that JJ and Tylee were both dark.

11:35 a.m. Blake references the blessing Chad gave to Alex and the fact Alex moved to Rexburg to be with Chad. Blake says Alex was taught that what he did in this life didn’t matter because he had been exalted in another life.

11:34 a.m. Chad tells Lori he wants to be with her – that is his greatest hope and dream. Blake shows a timeline of Tylee Ryan’s Social Security benefits deposit history.

11:32 a.m. Chad tells Lori on Aug. 10, 2019, “We’re so close to the finish line.” Lori texts Alex that they are close to getting to the bottom of what they need to do to eliminate zombies. Chad gave the information.

11:31 a.m. Chad tells Lori some things won’t be altered. “Lori reaches out to Chad. She needs affirmations from him,” Blake says.

11:29 a.m. Blake plays a clip of Lori talking to Chad from jail on June 8, 2020 – the day before the kids were found. Lori wants reassurance from Chad that things will work out. Chad responds by saying there is a marvelous plan and things will work out. Lori asks Chad how he knows. Chad responds, “It’s been shown to me. I’ve seen beautiful eyes, I’ve seen that wonderful body dance to heavenly songs. Your purpose is only beginning. It’s hardly begun.”

11:28 a.m. “Lori manipulates Chad with sex. From the minute he met her, he wanted to be with her and she knew it,” Blake says. A month after Charles died, Lori texted Chad about a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children. Chad responds, “There is a plan being orchestrated for the children.”

11:26 a.m. “Chad manipulated Lori with power. Lori was frustrated. Her husband’s gone. Chad’s wife is still alive. Chad and Tammy have five children, they have a grandchild, Chad’s life is undisturbed,” Blake says.

11:26 a.m. Blake refers to the text Chad sent Lori about being Harry Potter under the stairs and feeling trapped but “permanent freedom is coming.” Blake talks about Chad and Lori manipulating each other.

11:24 a.m. Blake references the pain tolerance texts Chad sent to Lori about the children. “Do you want me to cause pain yet to these two 3s you’re riding with? …We’ll at least give them a reason to scream.”

11:23 a.m. Seven days after Charles died, Chad texted Lori saying he feels “extreme changes are coming for me…and I welcome them.” Blake shows more texts between Chad and Lori in July.

11:22 a.m. No remorse or grief after Charles died. Blake shows a text from Lori to Chad saying “it was probably Ned before we got rid of him” – referring to Charles changing the life insurance policy. Blake emphasizes the “we.”

11:21 a.m. Blake reminds jury that Chad designated Alex as Lori’s protector. “Alex relished that role. He relished having a purpose. He relished being part of it.” Zulema asked Lori, “If Charles is a zombie, why are you back with him?” Lori responded, “I need to get my finances in order.”

11:19 a.m. Zulema and Alex believed Chad “100 percent.” No signs of grief or remorse from Lori after Charles died. Chad and Lori were in constant contact with each other.

11:18 a.m. Ten days after Charles threatens to go tell Tammy about the affair, Charles is shot and killed. Charles showed up to take JJ to school. “Instead of taking his son to school, he wound up dead. Why? Charles was dark. Charles was a zombie and if someone is a zombie, if someone is dark, the body has to die.”

11:16 a.m. Charles confronted Lori about her affair with Chad around June 29, 2019. Charles says he’s going to email Tammy and he does. Charles also emails Chad about the affair. On July 1, Charles tells Lori he is going to meet with Tammy in person. Lori says, “She won’t talk to you. She’s my friend.” Lori and Chad were in constant communication with burner phones.

11:15 a.m. Chad was sometimes at castings and prayer circles. To find out if a casting was successful, Lori would call Chad. Ned was gone out of Charles after a casting. “Chad taught that if a person was possessed, the body had to die. In order to set that person free, the body had to die.”

11:14 a.m. Common theme: “Chad has the answers, Chad has the knowledge, Chad has that special ability,” Blake says. In early 2019, Charles is deemed dark. “Chad Daybell deemed Charles Vallow dark. He actually said he was possessed by an entity named Ned Schneider.” Chad was Googling Ned Schneider in early 2019.

11:13 a.m. Blake shows the drawings Zulema Pastenes made detailing multiple probations. Zulema made journal entries about Chad’s teachings. The jurors seem engaged with Blake and a couple are writing notes.

11:12 a.m. Blake says through all the communication and evidence there was no indication ever that Chad ever intended to divorce or separate from Tammy but he wants to be married to Lori. “They would advance together as translated beings.”

11:10 a.m. Chad is still married as he’s writing the story for Lori. Blake now shows a slide showing Chad’s writing that James had served in an important position in the Lord’s church and Elena had been his beloved spouse and best friend. “Chad is the one with information. He is the one with knowledge and he shares it with others.”

11:09 a.m. “What is this about? He wants to have sex with her. He had to wait an entire month for him to see her.” Blake talks about two positions Chad and Lori liked. “This was about sex.”

11:07 a.m. Blake reminds the jury that Chad and Lori went by different names. James, Elena, Raphael, Lily. Blake shows part of the James and Elena on the screen. “A long awaited makeout session took place in the lobby…He resisted an impulse to kiss her but his entire body was on fire.” “Loin fire” is used. This was about the first meeting with Lori.

11:06 a.m. “Because they were married in previous lives, they said it was ok,” Blake says. “Chad was the one teaching. He was the one sharing these ideas and these concepts. He was sharing them with Lori too.”

11:05 a.m. Blake says Lori and Chad were both married and their spouses were alive and well. But Chad was Googling Lori. Blake says the jury heard about multiple probations, creations. “It was a way to justify the affair to people around them and maybe to justify the affair to themselves.”

11:04 a.m. We now see photos of JJ, Tylee and Tammy on the screen. Blake says this case was about money, power and sex. Blake describes how Chad and Lori met at a conference – Lori was flirting, she came on to Chad and Chad was receptive.

11:02 a.m. Lindsey Blake begins closing arguments by playing jail phone call between Chad and Lori on June 9, 2020 – the day JJ and Tylee were found. We see an overhead image of Chad Daybell’s property. Chad says on the call, “They are searching the property.” Lori says, “The house right now?” Chad says, “Yeah. I’m at Emma’s.” You can listen to the entire call here.

11 a.m. Boyce on the bench and jurors are in their seats. An easel has been set up in front of the jury box.

10:44 a.m. Boyce calls for a quick recess while the state sets something up for the closing argument. We will be back in 15 minutes.

10:42 a.m. That concludes reading of jury instructions. Lindsey Blake will present closing arguments. Blake asks to approach.

10:40 a.m. Instruction #41 – Arguments and statements of attorneys are not evidence. If you remember facts differently than what attorneys say, go with what you remember. Attitude and conduct at the beginning of deliberations are very important for jurors.

10:39 a.m. Instruction #40 – One of the jurors will be the presiding officer. That person is to make sure discussion is orderly and every juror has a chance to express himself or herself. Verdict must be unanimous.

10:38 a.m. Instruction #39 – exhibits will be in jury room except the pickaxe, shovel and tools. They are being kept elsewhere for safety. Exhibits can be looked at and reviewed.

10:37 a.m. Instruction #38 – court is not expressing any opinion on the facts.

10:34 a.m. Instruction #37 – “In this case, you will return a verdict consisting of a series of questions. Although the questions on the verdict form are self-explanatory, I am required to read them to you.”

Question 1: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder of Tylee Ryan and grand theft by deception?

Question 2: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of first degree murder of Tylee Ryan?

Question 3: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder of JJ Vallow and grand theft by deception?

Question 4: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of first degree murder of JJ Vallow?

Question 5: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder of Tammmy Daybell?

Question 6: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of first degree murder of Tammy Daybell?

Question 7: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of insurance fraud?

Question 8: Is Chad Daybell not guilty or guilty of grand theft?

10:33 a.m. Instruction #36 – More about the insurance fraud charge and what must be proven.

10:32 a.m. Instruction #35 – What state must prove in order for Daybell to be found guilty of insurance fraud.

10:28 a.m. Instruction #34 – What state must prove in order for defendant to be found guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder of Tammy Daybell.

10:27 a.m. Instruction #33 – What state must prove in order for defendant to be found guilty of first degree murder of JJ Vallow.

10:25 a.m. Instruction #32 – Count four of the amended indictment contains clerical error concerning the date of JJ Vallow’s death.

10:23 a.m. Instruction #31 – What the state must prove in order for defendant to be found guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

10:22 a.m. Instruction #30 – description of aiding and abetting. Participation in the crime must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

10:20 a.m. You can read the full amended indictment here.

10:18 a.m. Instruction #29 – what is needed to prove the crimes involving Tylee Ryan.

10:16 a.m. Instruction #24 – To obtain property means to bring about transfer of or possession of the property. Instruction #25 – an owner of property is any person who has a right to possession of the property superior to that of defendant. Instruction #26 – definition of what a “person” is. Instruction #27 – property is anything of value including labor or services. Instruction #28 – defines when a person steals property or commits theft.

10:15 a.m. Instruction #21 – all parties of conspiracy need not enter into agreement at the same time. Instruction #22 – murder is killing of human being with malice or forethought. Instruction #23 – malice may be expressed or implied.

10:13 a.m. Instruction #18 – this instruction deals with accomplices in a crime. Instruction #19 – this talks about willfully or not willfully committing a crime. Instruction #20 – crime of conspiracy involves an agreement involving two or more persons.

10:12 a.m. Instruction #17 – some exhibits were admitted in the trial as demonstrative exhibits. Jurors can review them on request.

10:11 a.m. Instruction #15 – defendant may be found guilty or not guilty on any of the charges. Instruction #16 – Evidence should not be used to prove defendant’s character but should be considered for the limited purpose of proving defendant committed the crime.

10:09 a.m. Boyce reads instruction #13. Jurors must follow all the rules and cannot ignore one or another. Boyce reads instruction #14 – jury is to decide facts from all the evidence presented in the case including sworn testimony, exhibits and facts the parties stipulated. Arguments and statements by lawyers are not evidence.

10:07 a.m. Boyce reads instruction #5 – the state must prove the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt. Boyce reads instruction #6 – defendant has a constitutional right not to be compelled to testify.

10:06 a.m. Instructions 1-12 were previously read to jurors. Boyce won’t read them all but will read a few today. There are 41 total instructions. Boyce reads instruction #3. It talks about the crime of conspiracy and jurors should only consider the evidence against Chad Daybell – not the co-conspirators.

10:05 a.m. Jurors are in their seats. Boyce says he will read jury instructions and then parties will make closing arguments. Each of the jurors have a copy of the instructions. They can follow along and make notes if they wish while Boyce reads but there will be one set of original instructions that cannot be written on.

10:02 a.m. Boyce is on the bench. Jurors are being brought in.

10 a.m. Judge Boyce will read the jury 41 instructions before closing arguments. Last year, that took around an hour. Prosecution took an hour 15 minutes last year for closings, defense took about an hour, and then prosecution did a final closing that was around 20 minutes.

9:58 a.m. Over the past two months, prosecutors called 67 witnesses – six of whom were recalled to testify again. Defense called 11 witnesses. Six rebuttal witnesses were called.

9:53 a.m. I am sitting next to three jurors from Lori Vallow’s trial – Tom Evans, Laura (who I interviewed a few weeks ago) and another lady who served on the jury. They have regularly attended Chad Daybell’s trial since it started on April 10. Jury selection for this trial began Apr. 1 – over 8 weeks ago.

9:52 a.m. Spectators are now seated in the gallery. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is in the courtroom. Many of the officers and deputies who testified are here. Chad Daybell is sitting next to John Prior at defense table. Prosecutors are at their table. Madison Co. Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood did opening statements – my guess is Fremont Co. Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake does closing arguments.

9:49 a.m. In line outside the courtroom inside the Ada County Courthouse. People without tickets started lining up at 5 am to try to get into closing arguments. Proceedings begin at 10 a.m. Larry and Kay Woodcock just walked by and entered the courtroom. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies just walked into the courtroom.