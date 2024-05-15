Local seniors go on an adventure to see Shoshone Falls - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents of The Homestead Senior Living enjoyed a picturesque day trip to Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls. Finding themselves captivated by the natural wonder also known as the “Niagara Falls of the West.”

Bright and early, residents eagerly boarded the bus, anticipating the adventure ahead. As they caught sight of the impressive waterfall, many recalled precious family outings to the falls in years past. Amidst the breathtaking scenery, residents bonded and shared stories over a picnic lunch.

As they soaked in the sights and sounds of Shoshone Falls, it became evident that the trip had been a welcome respite from daily routines, allowing residents to create and recall cherished memories in a serene setting.

Later one of the residents was quoted saying, “It was beautiful and well worth the long ride on the bus. Thank you for taking us!”