Man arrested on six counts of felony vehicular manslaughter following deadly Idaho Falls crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On May 18, Idaho State Police troopers responded to milepost 308 on US 20 in Idaho Falls on the report of a crash between a Dodge Ram and a Chevrolet passenger van. Troopers found the Ram driver was injured, along with six deceased and nine wounded people in the van. All injured were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Ram’s driver, identified as 26-year-old Luis Garcia-Diaz of Rexburg, was treated for his injuries. Upon his release Friday, troopers arrested Garcia-Diaz on a warrant for six counts of felony vehicular manslaughter in Bonneville County. He was transported and booked into the Bonneville County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues to determine the immigration status of Garcia-Diaz. It has been reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico confirmed that the passengers in the crashed van were all agricultural workers from Mexico in the United States on H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker visas; however, the investigation will continue to confirm these details.

This crash remains under investigation.