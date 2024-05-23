Man rushed to hospital after crash on I-15 in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., on southbound I-15 near milepost 71, in Pocatello.

A 58-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2021 Jeep Compass. The vehicle left the roadway and hit the barrier before overturning and coming to rest in the median.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The left lane was blocked for approximately 30 minutes to allow first responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.