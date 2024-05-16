Pocatello man gets probation after police catch him beating up other man - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who was caught by Pocatello Police officers in the act of an attack on another man has been sentenced to probation.

Kaleb James Moir, 38, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the deal, a felony aggravated battery charge was dismissed, court records show.

At a May 13 hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a two- to five-year prison sentence. Instead, Gabiola sentenced Moir to five years probation with a 120-day discretionary jail sentence.

Moir was arrested in July when an officer on patrol saw a fight between two men in a parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue. The officer said in police reports that Moir was standing over a smaller man, choking and punching him and slamming the back of the man’s head on the ground.

The man escaped Moir and ran. He later told the officer that Moir had created a verbal disturbance inside a shop, and the next thing he remembered the officer was pulling up.

In addition to probation, Moir has been ordered to pay $1,345.50 in fees and fines.