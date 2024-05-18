Pocatello man sentenced to prison for firing gun inside occupied home - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to two felonies has been ordered to serve a 42-month prison sentence.

Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of malicious injury to property and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. As part of the deal, a persistent violator enhancement was dismissed. An additional felony charge for discharging a firearm in an occupied building was removed in an amended complaint.

At a May 13 hearing, District Judge Robert Naftz sentenced Zazweta to two separate prison terms of 18 to 42 months for the charges, with credit for 64 days time served. The judge ordered the two prison sentences to be served concurrently.

Zazweta was arrested in January following an altercation during which he fired several gunshots inside a home with multiple occupants.

As officers approached the scene, they reported hearing gunshots coming from the home. Upon arrival, they found two spent shell casings as well as a fired bullet in the yard of the home from which the gunshots were coming. Zazweta had already left the scene when they arrived.

Residents at the home told officers Zazweta threatened them with a gun from outside the front door, then attempted to break into the home through a window. They said Zazweta had fired multiple shots at the house a few days prior, but did not report the incident for fear of retaliation.

Officers found Zazweta a short time later and searched the truck. He was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. They found a black 9mm handgun matching the description of the gun provided by the victims.

In addition to the prison sentenced, Zazweta was ordered to pay $491 in fees and fines.