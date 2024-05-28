Prosecutor asks to combine trials for two men accused in Ririe rest stop murder case - East Idaho News

RIRIE — Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal has asked for two trials to be combined in the case of 36-year-old Morey Pelton’s alleged murder.

Randy Larkin, 59, was indicted on July 14, 2022, on one count of first-degree murder in the case. Gerald Hamlin, 61, was indicted on Feb. 8, 2024, on one count of principal to first-degree murder, one count of accessory to first-degree murder, and one count of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

RELATED | Second man indicted in local murder case at Ririe-area rest stop

According to court filings, Neal requested on May 20 that the trials be consolidated because they are based around the same general allegations.

“The reason for this motion is that these two cases involve the same alleged victim and are based on a commonality of acts and witnesses,” says Neal in the filing. “It would be in the interest of judicial economy to consolidate these two cases.”

District Judge Bruce Pickett is scheduled to rule on the motion on June 12.

Background

Pelton’s body was found on May 13, 2022, at the Lane Clark Rest Area along U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

RELATED | Man arrested for murder in connection to body found at rest stop

According to Neal, Pelton was found deceased from a single gunshot wound.

The public has little information about the investigation because both Larkin and Hamlin’s indictments are sealed. We do know that Hamlin’s indictment alleges he knew that Larkin killed Pelton and did not tell the police.

RELATED | Man appears in court after being accused of aiding and abetting murder at Ririe-area rest stop

It also alleges that he “willfully destroyed text message(s) between the defendant and another suspect, knowing that the text message(s) were about to be produced, used, or discovered as evidence.”

Larkin’s jury trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 12, and Hamlin’s trial is scheduled for July 15.

Though Larkin and Hamlin have been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted, Larkin and Hamlin could both face life in prison or the death penalty.