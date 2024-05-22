Raybould defeats opponent for nominee as District 34 Seat B representative - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, has successfully defended her seat in the Idaho House.

Raybould ran against Larry Golden for Seat 34B in the primary election.

No other party candidates are running for this position in November.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reported 4,025 total votes. Raybould received 2,644, or 66% of the votes, and Golden tallied 1,381, or 34% of the total votes.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Raybould and will update this story when we receive a response.

