Teen launches online fundraiser for children's hospitals - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A local teen is continuing his efforts to raise money for children’s hospitals.

Cameron Hobbs, a 15-year-old student at Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls, was given an assignment to organize a community event. He held a truck meet at Snake River Landing earlier this month to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The event ended up getting moved around last minute, which made him unable to collect donations. Though about $2,000 in entry fees were raised at the meet, he’s continuing to raise money online. Cameron is hoping to raise another $5,000.

The total amount of $7,000 will be split evenly between the two hospitals.

Cameron is grateful for everyone’s support and invites you to make a donation.

Email cam.hobbs@icloud.com for more information.