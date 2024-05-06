This border collie-lab mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Bojack, a 2-year-old border collie-lab mix, is our Pet of the Week.

He’s a great dog for a family with kids 10 or older because of his size and interacts well with other dogs. He loves to chase chickens, though.

Bojack is one of the Snake River Animal Shelter’s longest residents and the staff are hoping to find him a loving home soon.

To meet him or other animals, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.