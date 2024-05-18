Three challenge each other for Butte County Commissioner, District 1 - East Idaho News

BUTTE COUNTY — In the race for Butte County Commissioner District 1, three candidates are running against each other — Maddie Mocettini-Hansen, Monica Hampton and Darrell Wheeler. Mocettini-Hansen completed her questionnaire, while the other two did not, despite being contacted multiple times by EastIdahoNews.com. Her answers are included below.

All three candidates are Republican.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Mocettini-Hansen: In 2010, I met my future husband, Jake Hansen, at the Atomic Days softball tournament in Arco. I fell in love with both him and the rural lifestyle offered by a small town. After I graduated from BSU with a Business Marketing degree, I was excited to move to Moore and start our life together. From the moment I arrived, I was determined to support this community in whatever way I could. I became a member of local not-for-profit organizations, such as the Moore Community Association and the Pretty City Committee, as well as volunteering with my husband to coach youth athletic programs for parks and recreation. I became a stay-at-home mom to our 1-year-old in 2017 and we welcomed our second child later that year. Apart from taking care of our kids, I made it a point to attend both Moore City and County Commissioners meetings. In 2018, I ran for Butte County Commissioner but came up short. Unperturbed by the loss, I continued to devote my time to the community as my children grew older. Over the past ten years, I’ve been volunteering in any way possible, helping with various local initiatives and fundraising events. This led me to become a member of the Lost River Electric Co-Op Board, The Chamber of Commerce, and the Butte County School Board. My mission as a commissioner is to persist and broaden this work, ensuring improved service for the entire population of Butte County.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Mocettini-Hansen: Through my volunteer work and committee positions, I have witnessed how an involved commissioner can make a positive impact on a community. Now that both of my children are in school, I am trying to be that positive impact by seeking election as a Butte County Commissioner. I prioritize common sense in my political platform and I have a deep understanding of this community’s needs. By spending time with people, I’ve gained insights into their expectations and requirements from their local government. I am committed to discovering new opportunities to enhance the lives of our citizens, while also upholding our small-town American values. My focus is on maximizing Butte County’s potential by completing pending projects and exploring new possibilities to address the expanding needs of our residents. I aim to strengthen our community while encouraging them to continue to embrace our beloved rural lifestyle.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Mocettini-Hansen: Butte County is the eleventh largest in land area among Idaho’s forty-four counties, but it is the third smallest in population. Due to its extensive size and small populace, Butte County has limited funds. The road and bridge department works hard to maintain the infrastructure in this vast area, but limited materials and funding pose challenges. Butte County Sheriff’s Office oversees law enforcement for the entire county, despite having a small workforce and budget. Ultimately, our county needs more resources. Untapped opportunities for assistance exist at both the state and federal levels. I will diligently search for potential aid and work tirelessly to ensure that Butte County explores every possible avenue to obtain the necessary support.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Mocettini-Hansen: Population fluctuation is the top long-term issue I see for Butte County. The entire state of Idaho has seen a population boom and, while our population has increased, we have been able to mostly avoid the negative bursting effects that strain recourses. Our population problem lies in losing our older residents and trying to keep the population at a sufficient level. Census data shows that over 30% of Butte County’s residents are aged 60 and older. That means that the next 25 years are crucial for maintaining our population. My perspective is not about attracting more residents, but about providing reasons for our future generations to stay. Butte County needs to continue to be self-sustaining. We can do that by shopping locally, increasing job opportunities, and improving the quality of life in our area—especially for families. I’m actively working on achieving those goals, and as a County Commissioner, I’ll establish county-wide strategies to accomplish them.

Housing has presented another concern for Butte County. Butte County needs to have a clear avenue for people hoping to build here, and there is already a county committee working to streamline the planning and zoning regulations. These efforts aim to restructure procedures and give necessary guidelines for Butte County residents to build with efficiency. Ensuring the coherence and implementation of these policies would be a top priority if I were to step into the position of County Commissioner.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Mocettini-Hansen: What I find appealing about local politics is that people’s everyday concerns at home most often outweigh their political differences. Level-headed and always looking to learn, I am willing to listen to different perspectives and change my stance if presented with compelling evidence. Local politicians should exhibit flexibility and should apply common sense and critical thinking to every issue. I have learned these skills and use them regularly in the various roles I occupy in our community. These positions call for me to welcome communication from the people that I serve, and in a small community like ours, it’s important for local leaders to be approachable. Through my involvement in local activities and groups, I frequently interact with a diverse range of citizens. Not only does this help me understand people’s needs from their local government, it also makes me easily accessible. I encourage constituents to connect with me via street encounters, phone calls, or by attending County Commissioner meetings.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Mocettini-Hansen: I would love to take a deep dive into the county budget. During my time at BSU, I focused on finance and accounting coursework and I gained hands-on financial experience at the local credit union. Through those experiences and my various board responsibilities, I have grown a diverse set of financial skills. Although I haven’t thoroughly reviewed the county budget, I plan to if I become elected, as it’s a crucial aspect of the role. It’s a given that a large county with a small population will face budget constraints, but I know our county employees shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the entire county, often carrying out tasks that, in larger counties, multiple individuals would handle. I am eager to secure health coverage for county employees and their families. In addition, I believe offering fair employee packages is essential to both benefit the outstanding individuals already working in the county and to attract high-quality candidates for open positions. As for budget cuts, having a new person in a county seat who asks questions could expose overlooked issues that have persisted for years. I have the knowledge and tenacity to examine a detailed budget and ask those questions.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Mocettini-Hansen: In America, many communities live in a news desert, meaning nobody covers things like local events or city meetings. It’s unfortunate because these local engagements are important to the citizens. In Butte County, we are fortunate to have The Arco Advertiser to report on the community news that matters most to our valley. Despite their small team and limited resources, they strive to cover as much as possible. They are always willing to publish articles from locals to cover a wide range of local events, and they actively engage with people to ensure comprehensive coverage. County officials already have a good working relationship with The Arco Advertiser, and anyone seeking information can find it through the local paper, our county employees, and the county website. From my perspective, what matters most is making sure information is transparent and easily accessible to everyone.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Mocettini-Hansen: I think that voters are motivated to go to the polls when they are engaged and excited about the candidates and their platforms. Three candidates with contrasting backgrounds are competing for Butte County Commissioner–District 1 in the primary race. All three of us have the potential to attract different people who want different things from the county. One great aspect of local politics is the familiarity people have with the candidates, whether through work, proximity, or shared local experiences. When people have a personal familiarity with a candidate, it ignites engagement in politics. To further foster participation, politicians should be accessible and open to questions and suggestions, while constituents should find a cause or candidate that sparks their enthusiasm—or even consider entering politics themselves. Simply having dynamic and eager candidates can make a difference in voter turnout.