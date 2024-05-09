TSA discovers bag with small snakes in passenger's pants - East Idaho News

MIAMI (AP) — Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise recently — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag. TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.