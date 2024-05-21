Two local museums re-open under one roof and you're invited to the grand opening - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello museums have formed a partnership and moved into the same location.

My World Discovery Museum, a children’s museum, has closed its doors in its original Pine Ridge Mall location and opened on two floors in the Museum of Clean, which is dedicated to the history of cleaning.

These separate establishments have formed a partnership, which museum officials say adds value to both entities.

“What we’re doing together is just going to enhance opportunities for education and for children in our community,” says Samantha Stoddard, Museum of Clean’s executive marketing director.

Patrons of both museums can now go and view an expansive collection of the world’s oldest vacuums while participating in STEM programming at the same location.

Attractions at My World Discovery Museum include a climbing wall, giant chess board and toddler area on the second floor. A play pizzeria is set up in the basement, with more amenities coming soon.

Two children play chess. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A group of kids play pizzeria. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Melody Daniels, My World Discovery’s executive director and co-founder, established a relationship with Museum of Clean founder Don Aslett when her museum launched in 2018. Joining forces was something they discussed at that time.

“He was very supportive and gave us great advice, but at the time, it just wasn’t a good fit,” Daniels says.

Eventually, the children’s museum outgrew its 5,000-square-foot building. Daniels reinitiated the conversation about the partnership and they both felt the timing was right.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Daniels says.

The children’s museum now has room to expand its operations overtime, which covers 13,000 square feet.

Once the move is officially complete, the Museum of Clean will have its exhibits consolidated to the first and third floors.

Both Stoddard and Daniels agree the museums share complimentary visions and a unified purpose.

“(We) want to provide opportunities for all ages,” Stoddard says.

Daniels is encouraging people to come and check out the “layers of exploration.”

“We try to have abstract, open-ended exploration layers for them. So they might come in and build a boat one time and the next time (could be) a throne or a house,” Daniels says.

A combination ticket for both museums is available to customers. It’s $8 per child and $10 per adult. If an adult comes in with a child, the adult’s ticket is half price. Families can also purchase a year-long pass for $150.

A grand opening is planned for June 4.