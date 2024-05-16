Utah man gets prison for causing DUI crash that killed 5-year-old - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A man who killed one and injured others in a crash while driving under the influence has been ordered to serve a 15-year prison sentence.

Joshua Jason Hansen, 41, pleaded guilty to felonies of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after reaching a plea agreement with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. As part of the agreement, two additional felony aggravated DUI charges and misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use were dismissed.

District Judge Cody Brower sentenced Hansen to two prison terms of 10 to 15 years — to be served concurrently. Hansen received credit toward his sentence for 297 days time served.

Hansen was arrested last June when officers responding to reports of a vehicle crash and found him in the driver’s seat of a sedan that had rolled over and come to an upright rest.

When officers arrived, EMTs were already on-scene tending to a 5-year-old who sustained serious injuries after being ejected from the car during the crash. EMTs had pulled the child from a ravine near the crash and were attempting life-saving measures.

The child was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers — 3, 7 and 20 — sustained injuries and received treatment before being transported to hospitals. The 20- and 3-year-olds were airlifted to area hospitals while the 7-year-old was taken by ground ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Hansen was taken to an area hospital for treatment. After he was medically cleared, he was placed under arrest.

Inside his vehicle, officers found a “significant amount” of alcohol and marijuana.

In addition to the prison term, Hansen was ordered to pay $636 in fees and fines.