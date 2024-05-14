You have to see this! Train conductor records the moment EF-3 tornado hits his train - East Idaho News

A FRIGHTENING SITUATION — An intense moment when an EF-3 tornado crossed paths with a train carrying a conductor and engineer inside was recently caught on camera.

The video, which has been viewed over 1 million times on The Weather Channel Youtube alone, was taken on April 26, 2024, between Lincoln, Nebraska and Waverly, Nebraska. The incredible footage shows a tornado barreling its way towards the train before hitting it.

“That just took that building out,” one of the men is heard saying in the video as the tornado gets closer to them.

Trees are blowing and debris is seen flying in the air when one of the men says, “Um, shouldn’t we get away from the windows?”

The men go take cover as the debris begins to hit the engine.

“Right over us,” one of the men says. “Hold on.”

Aftermath of the tornado hitting the train shows cracks in the double-pain windows but only one appears to have completely shattered in the storm.

The conductor sticks his phone outside and sees the damage and derailed cars and realizes they will be stuck for a while. The conductor says the tornado derailed 31 cars.

“We ain’t going nowhere,” he says.

Wind speeds were reportedly up to 158 mph. Both the conductor and engineer were unharmed.