Compher hearing for new murder trial vacated - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A status hearing to discuss Brad Compher’s motion for a new murder trial was vacated and has yet to be rescheduled.

The hearing was set for Tuesday but was vacated by District Judge Javier Gabiola, according to prosecuting attorney Jonathan Radford. Attorneys were not given a reason for the choice, Radford said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

RELATED | Brad Compher found guilty of murdering Nori Jones 20 years ago

Compher, 49, was found guilty of murdering 25-year-old Nori Jones in 2004 following an eight-day trial that concluded on March 4, 2024.

Nori Jones laughs after receiving a gift. | Courtesy Kellie Torgerson

The jury, after less than four hours of deliberation, determined that Compher entered Jones’ home in the middle of the night and killed her using a knife while either raping or robbing her. Jones’ body was found by co-workers on the morning of Sept. 28, 2004, when she did not show up to work.

Two weeks after the verdict was reached, on Mary 19, Compher’s defense team filed a motion for a new trial, citing faulty jury instruction as the basis of their request. Compher had been scheduled to be sentenced on April 30, but that hearing was vacated when the motion was filed.

RELATED | Motion filed requesting new trial for man convicted of 2004 Pocatello murder

The decision to vacate the June 4 hearing was made “sua sponte,” according to Radford, meaning it was made at the accord of the court without a prior motion of the parties involved. Radford did point out the busy docket Gabiola is currently working through.

A new hearing date has not yet been set. When the hearing is held, attorneys from both sides will be allowed to verbally argue in support of their positions for and against the motion. An order will follow.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to cover this case through sentencing.