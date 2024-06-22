Los Tacotes is serving delicious loaded quesadillas, birria tacos, and more this summer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local food truck is serving up delicious Mexican dishes by the Snake River all summer long.

Ana Cisneros, the owner of Los Tacotes, says they opened the food truck in November to brave the winter months and build a reputation before a busy summer.

“We started out here in November of last year,” says Cisneros. “We started out in the winter so we could get through the rough months first so people could know us, and in the summer, we could bloom a little bit more.”

Los Tacotes | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

I was lucky enough to get to try three of their most popular dishes, and I will definitely be returning for more this summer.

First, I tried the loaded quesadilla, which consists of a flour tortilla with a grilled cheese crisp tucked inside, filled with your choice of meat, cilantro, and onion. On the side, you can get sour cream or their homemade salsas and hot sauces.

This dish is cheesy and flavorful, and the cheese crisp adds a nice crunchy texture to one of my personal favorite foods.

The loaded quesadilla. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“Today, we picked out the beef because that’s our most popular,” says Cisneros. “The crisp adds a lot of flavor to the quesadilla.”

Next, I tried the loaded fries. This dish starts with a basket of french fries, topped with cheese, the meat of your choice (I had the delicious spicy pork), along with cilantro and onion.

The loaded fries. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

These fries have amazing Mexican flavors that pair perfectly with a classic Idaho dish.

“I love our pork,” says Cisneros. “It’s my favorite.”

Lastly, I tried the taco trio combo that comes with three of the truck’s favorite taco variations, alongside the classic rice and beans.

The taco trio combo. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We have our street taco with two corn tortillas, our queso-taco which is our cheese tortilla with a corn tortilla, and our quesa-birria which is our shredded beef with cheese,” says Cisneros.

My favorite of the trio was definitely the queso-taco, a Los Tacotes original. The cheese crisp tortilla adds so much flavor and texture to an already delicious street taco.

Make sure to visit Los Tacotes across from the Bonneville County Courthouse near 598 Legion Drive in Idaho Falls.

They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu at Los Tacotes. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Check out their Facebook page here.