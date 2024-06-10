Man dies when he is thrown from motorcycle after hitting puddle of water - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 3:05 p.m. at the interchange of I84 and I86 near Burley.

A 62-year-old male from Walnut Creek, California, was riding a BMW motorcycle eastbound on the interstate when he hit a puddle of water. The rider lost control of the motorcycle, and was thrown into the median while the motorcycle remained on the interstate.

The rider was wearing a helmet. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.