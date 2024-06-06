Man killed in Wednesday motorcycle crash has been identified - East Idaho News

IRWIN — A 47-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said the man was Jaremy Jess Erickson from Victor. He died due to a traumatic head injury in the accident, Taylor said.

The single motorcycle crash happened after 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 391.5 in Bonneville County near the Palisades.

Erickson was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound and failed to negotiate the curve, according to Idaho State Police.

He was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.