Man killed in Wednesday motorcycle crash has been identified - East Idaho News

Man killed in Wednesday motorcycle crash has been identified

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Adobe stock image

IRWIN — A 47-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, has been identified. 

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said the man was Jaremy Jess Erickson from Victor. He died due to a traumatic head injury in the accident, Taylor said. 

The single motorcycle crash happened after 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 391.5 in Bonneville County near the Palisades. 

Erickson was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound and failed to negotiate the curve, according to Idaho State Police. 

He was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries at the scene, police said. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

