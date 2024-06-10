My child was recently diagnosed with Rotavirus. Can you tell me about this virus? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: My child was recently diagnosed with Rotavirus, can you tell me about this virus?

Answer: Rotavirus is a leading cause of severe diarrhea among young children worldwide. It is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It is particularly prevalent among infants and young children, although it can also affect adults.

The primary mode of transmission is through the ingestion of the virus from contaminated hands, surfaces, objects, food, or water. It can also spread through close contact with an infected person, especially in settings like daycare centers or hospitals.

The main symptoms are: Diarrhea: Watery diarrhea is the most common symptom; Vomiting: Often occurs in conjunction with diarrhea; Fever: A low-grade fever may be present; Abdominal pain: Stomach cramps and pain are common; Dehydration: Due to severe diarrhea and vomiting, dehydration is a major concern, particularly in young children.

Treatment Options:

Rehydration: The primary treatment is rehydration, either by oral rehydration or intravenous fluids in severe cases.

Symptom management: Over-the-counter medications may help alleviate symptoms like fever and pain, antidiarrheal medications are generally not recommended for children.

Prevention Vaccination: The most effective prevention method is vaccination. Rotavirus vaccines, such as Rotarix and RotaTeq, are given to infants in multiple doses.

Hygiene: Good hand hygiene, especially after using the toilet and before eating, helps reduce the spread.

Sanitation: Ensuring clean water and proper sanitation facilities is crucial in preventing outbreaks.

The symptoms of rotavirus typically last for about 3 to 8 days. It’s important to note that while symptoms generally resolve within a week, the duration and severity can vary depending on the individual, particularly in infants and young children. During this period, maintaining proper hydration is crucial to prevent complications such as dehydration. Severe dehydration is the most serious complication and can lead to hospitalization or even death if not promptly treated.

If symptoms persist beyond 8 days or if there are signs of severe dehydration (such as decreased urination, dry mouth, lethargy, or sunken eyes), medical attention should be sought promptly.