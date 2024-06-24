Name released of man who died in motorcycle crash on I-15 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the motorcycle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, June 21, at 7:34 p.m., on Interstate 15 at milepost 53, just south of Inkom.

Christopher Sandoval, 42, of McCammon was killed in the wreck. Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“I want to express my condolences to Christopher’s family and friends for this unimaginable loss,” said Torey Danner, Bannock County Coroner.