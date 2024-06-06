Police find armed suicidal man, who is safe  - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Police have found an armed and suicidal man that they were looking for earlier this week.

American Falls Police Department announced on social media on Thursday that Ronald Lewis Lee Jr., 41, has been found safe by them and the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee is currently in police custody, and more information is expected to be released at a later time.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to follow the story.

Background

Police were searching for Lee after an incident on Tuesday after 12:15 p.m.

RELATED | Authorities searching for armed suicidal man

Police were called to the 200 block of Monroe Street for a family disturbance. Before police arrived, Lee had left the area in a red 2009 Mercedes Benz, according to a news release.

At around 1:45 p.m., the Power County Sheriff’s Office found Lee’s vehicle abandoned in a farm field at 2030 Frontage Road in American Falls.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped in the search for Lee. Drones and police K9s were used to search heavy bush. However, Lee was not found during that time.

Police told residents of an American Falls neighborhood to stay inside and lock their doors.

Lee was armed with a handgun, authorities said.

Police had told the community that there was no credible threat but to not approach him.