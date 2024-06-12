 Pres. Biden approves major disaster declaration for Idaho - East Idaho News
Pres. Biden approves major disaster declaration for Idaho

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Idaho to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, flooding landslides and mudslides from April 14-15, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Idaho, Lewis and Shoshone counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Theresa Y. Serata has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

