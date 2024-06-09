Remote-controlled airplane lithium-ion battery likely ignited garage fire in home near Fox Hollow Elementary - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Genevieve Way Saturday afternoon that may have been caused by a lithium-ion battery plugged in for a remote-controlled airplane.

The homeowner called 911 around 4:44 p.m. to report a fire inside of the garage of the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded immediately and discovered a working fire in one corner of the garage.

The fire was put out within minutes, and firefighters began ventilating smoke out of the house. While the fire was contained to the garage, there is smoke damage throughout the house.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Chaplains of Idaho were called to assist the residents of the home who were displaced.

IFFD responded with three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

While it appears the fire originated where the lithium-ion battery was plugged in, any official cause of the fire will be determined by Idaho Falls Fire Prevention and Investigation Division staff. Damages are estimated to be around $30,000.

IFFD encourages people to view lithium-ion battery safety information from the National Fire Protection Association at www.nfpa.org/education-and-research/home-fire-safety/lithium-ion-batteries.