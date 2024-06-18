Retired FBI Agent Doug Hart discusses Daybell case in first interview following investigation - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — Retired FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Doug Hart played a pivotal role in the Chad and Lori Daybell investigation and, for the first time, he’s speaking out about involvement in the case.

It all started for Hart on Nov. 27, 2019 when he learned Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan were missing from Rexburg. The investigation would consume his time for nearly five years and Hart ended up testifying in both Chad and Lori Daybell’s murder trials.

Hart retired from the FBI two years ago and is now the Chief Deputy for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in Caldwell. He sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton in his office to discuss the Daybell investigation and what he learned behind the scenes.

