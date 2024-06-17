Utah skydiver in critical condition after main parachute didn't open - East Idaho News

TOOELE, Utah (KSL.com) — A skydiver in Tooele County is in critical condition after hitting a roof on a dive Sunday.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 5:13 p.m. that a skydiver was in critical condition following a dive. The 22-year-old woman was part of a skydiving team but was not able to open her main parachute on a dive. The emergency chute did open, skydiving team members told police.

The diver hit a portion of a roof where power lines were attached, according to a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy. North Tooele Fire District spokesman Jon Smith later said there were no obvious signs the woman had received an electrical shock, though something touched the power line, he was unsure if it was the parachute or the skydiver, who was on the ground when emergency personnel arrived.

The woman was conscious and breathing when she was rescued and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition.

Smith said the woman was an experienced skydiver and was jumping solo. The cause of the accident is unknown, he said.

There were no road closures and the scene has been cleared.