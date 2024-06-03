When should I worry about a febrile seizure? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: When should I worry about a febrile seizure? Answer: Febrile seizures are convulsions that can occur in young children, usually between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, in response to a fever. Here’s what you should know about febrile seizures: Definition: Febrile seizures are seizures that occur during a fever, typically when a child’s body temperature rises rapidly. They are usually characterized by convulsions or shaking of the body, often accompanied by loss of consciousness. Symptoms: The main symptom of a febrile seizure is convulsions or shaking of the body, which can vary in severity. Other symptoms may include loss of consciousness, rolling eyes, stiffening of the body, and sometimes, temporary cessation of breathing. Duration: Febrile seizures are typically brief, lasting for a few seconds to a few minutes. However, they can be alarming for parents and caregivers to witness. Causes: Febrile seizures are most commonly triggered by infections that cause fever, such as viral or bacterial infections. The specific cause of the fever may vary, including common childhood illnesses like upper respiratory infections, ear infections, or gastroenteritis. Risk Factors: Some factors may increase the risk of febrile seizures in children, including a family history of febrile seizures, having a first febrile seizure at a young age, and a lower threshold for fever. Treatment: In most cases, febrile seizures do not require specific treatment beyond addressing the underlying fever. Parents and caregivers should focus on safely managing the seizure by ensuring the child’s safety during the episode, such as placing them on their side to prevent choking and removing any nearby objects that could cause injury. Medical Evaluation: While febrile seizures are usually harmless and do not cause long-term neurological damage, it’s essential for children who experience a febrile seizure to receive a medical evaluation to identify the underlying cause of the fever and rule out other potential medical conditions. Parents and caregivers should seek medical attention if their child experiences a febrile seizure for the first time or if the seizure lasts longer than a few minutes. Additionally, any child who experiences repeat febrile seizures should be evaluated by a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate management and follow-up care.

