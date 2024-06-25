Woman dies after crashing into semi near Twin Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US93 at milepost 38, south of Twin Falls.

At 12:41 p.m. on June 25, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound US93 at milepost 38, south of Twin Falls.

A 37-year-old female of Twin Falls was driving southbound on US93 at milepost 38 in a 2004 Cadillac Deville. The Cadillac crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer driving northbound on US93. The semi-truck was driven by a 47-year-old male of Twin Falls. The driver of the Cadillac sustained critical injuries and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were not wearing seatbelts.

The northbound and southbound lanes of US93 were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Filer Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Transportation Department.