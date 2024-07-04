4-year-old discovered gun, accidentally shot sibling, police say - East Idaho News

STOCKTON, Utah (KSL.com) — Police are investigating an accidental shooting in a Tooele County, Utah home involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on June 24 at a Stockton residence. They arrived to find a “younger child” had been shot and had suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday. The child was treated at a local hospital and released later that day.

Police say a 4-year-old child in the home had found a loaded firearm in the basement.

“While the child was touching the firearm, it discharged causing a projectile to pass through the ceiling of the basement and through the floor of the main level and into a sibling’s foot on the main level of the home,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

As of Monday, no criminal charges had been filed. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still “active.”