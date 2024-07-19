Annual treasure hunt returns with largest cash prize yet, and it could be yours - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Anderson Hicks Group is launching its sixth treasure hunt Friday with a cash prize that’s bigger than ever.

The real estate company partnered with 11 sponsors to provide $10,000, a case of merchandise from the Army Surplus Store, a gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

“There’s so much, it won’t even fit in the box,” Marketing Manager Anike Wilder says.

Some of the items are hidden in a treasure chest somewhere in eastern Idaho and the first person to find it gets to keep it.

Prizes included with the cash voucher in this year’s hunt | Courtesy Anike Wilder

“This is the biggest hunt we have ever done and we are so excited to see what kind of adventures and memories the community makes,” Wilder tells EastIdahoNews.com.

In previous years, weekly clues have been provided on its website and Instagram page. This time around, the sponsors will provide the clues. They’ll be posted every Tuesday and Thursday on Anderson Hicks’ website and social media pages.

Those who’d like to participate need to sign up here.

The Idaho Falls business hosted its first treasure hunt in summer 2022. That led to another treasure hunt during the holidays to help raise funds for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Philip and Dixean Grimes of Idaho Falls were the winners of last year’s holiday hunt. They found the box with a $5,000 voucher and other prizes inside some sagebrush at Gem Bike Park in Idaho Falls 12 days after the treasure hunt began.

Last summer, Zach Johnson of Chubbuck and his 10-year-old daughter, Isla, found a treasure box with $5,000 along Gibson Jack Trail in Pocatello.

The incredible response to these treasure hunts is what prompts Wilder to keep doing it, and she’s amazed at the impact it has on the community.

“Our hunters have traveled all over eastern Idaho discovering the most amazing places and creating some amazing core memories with friends and family. We have heard things like ‘this hunt saved my marriage’ and ‘I got to spend time with my dad looking for treasure just before he passed away from cancer’ and ‘Just the idea of a treasure hunt has changed a regular boring summer to something that my kids enjoy EVERY SINGLE YEAR!'” Wilder says.

Wilder wants to continue hosting these hunts and hide an even larger amount of money next year.

She’s grateful to all the sponsors (listed below) for providing the biggest prize to date.

This year’s hunt is officially underway. The first clue and a map of the general area where the treasure is hidden is posted below.

Wilder is reminding participants the treasure is not hidden on public property or in a place that requires them to pay to find it.

“You will never have to dig holes or climb to find the box. This is a family-friendly hunt, therefore, even children can find the box,” she says.

