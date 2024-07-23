Bench Lake Fire continues to roar at 23% containment as cold front expected Wednesday - East Idaho News

STANLEY – The Bench Lake Fire continues to roar and has covered 2,595 acres while being 23% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service says 468 personnel are now fighting the fire, with 14 fire engines, two scooper planes and six helicopters.

According to a news release, firefighting efforts have resulted in 23% containment along the fire’s eastern edge.

“Additional gains were made on the northwest portion of the fire as hotshot crews completed hand lines and reduced heat with portable pumps and hoses,” the release says.

A strong cold front is expected Wednesday, with winds potentially reaching over 30 miles an hour, which the forest service says will “test constructed fire lines.”

Map of the Bench Lake Fire as of July 23. | U.S. Forest Service

“Fire behavior, where unburned fuels remain within containment lines, will continue generating visible smoke,” according to the release. “This trend is expected to continue until seasonal weather patterns change.”

The forest service says they are continuing to work on Decker Flats Road (#210) to remove the dense vegetation, and crews have also made progress removing hazardous fuels around the Sawtooth National Forest Stanley Ranger Station and the Fish Hatchery.

Restrictions

The Sawtooth National Forest has initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions within the National Forest System lands boundaries on the Sawtooth and Cassia zones.

Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal or concrete fire pits. Fires of any kind are not allowed in any dispersed camping areas.

Closures

Sawtooth National Recreation Area officials issued an expanded emergency closure for the Bench Lake Fire July 18 for the Redfish Lake recreation complex, including the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads, and campgrounds in the area.

Highways 75 and 21 remain open. Click here for a map and more details on the closure order.

Custer County residents are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency alerts.

Residents can sign up for CodeRED by texting CUSTER to 99411 or enrolling online here.

Additional information about Custer County’s Ready, Set, Go levels can be found on the Custer County Sheriff’s Facebook page.