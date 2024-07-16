Evacuation order lifted, situation clear following gas leak in Madison County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from the Madison Fire Department.

UPDATE

The evacuation order has been lifted and the situation is clear as of 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — At 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, the Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas leak at the Intermountain Gas storage facility, located at 5181 West 3800 South in the Burton area southwest of Rexburg.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a gas truck with an active gas leak. Madison Fire Department is following our emergency procedures agreed upon with Intermountain Gas. The gas is currently being caught in a containment basin to let it then vaporize into the air.

An evacuation zone was established, and all homes and businesses in the area were contacted and have been evacuated. The area currently under evacuation is along 4500 South from 5500 West to approximately 4500 West and north to approximately 3200 South have been evacuated.

“There is no measurable/readable amount of gas on any of our detectors in the area, and there is currently no threat to life or property,” said Chief Corey Child.

All safety precautions have been followed and continue to be followed. The evacuation zone will remain in effect until the threat is dissipated, however, at this time, we do not have an estimated duration.

Madison Fire Department and Intermountain Gas are coordinating the effort and have been assisted with the evacuations and road closures by Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department.

We are currently waiting for the gas to dissipate to better secure the area and identify the failure on the gas truck.

You can follow this evacuation order and others here.