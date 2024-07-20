Ever wanted to walk inside a brain? Now is your chance - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local organization is letting you take a literal walk down memory lane next week.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to walk inside a brain, the time is now. Eastern Idaho Public Health will host the MEGA Brain exhibit on Monday in honor of World Brain Day.

Community members can walk through a “larger than life” inflatable brain display to learn about brain health through the theme of “Our Brain, Our Future.”

“This celebration of World Brain Day at our office is a first for EIPH,” says EIPH Public Information Officer Brenna Christofferson. “We wanted to provide a fun and educational experience for individuals and families to learn more about the brain and how important it is to take good care of it.”

Walk through a brain on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at EIPH. | Eastern Idaho Public Health

The World Health Federation of Neurology promotes World Brain Day annually on July 22nd to increase public awareness and promote advocacy related to brain health.

Topic experts will provide information about substance misuse prevention and educate attendees on how addiction affects the brain.

“The Tobacco/Vape Prevention & Education Program and Drug Overdose Program have had these exhibits for a couple of years and been able to share them throughout the counties within our health district,” says Heather Hansen, a Health Education Specialist. “Addiction is a brain disease, and we want to spread awareness on how to take care of the brain and prevent health concerns that we have control over.”

The event will take place at the EIPH Idaho Falls location at 1250 Hollipark Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.