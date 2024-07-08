How often should I be applying bug spray to my child? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

How often should I be applying bug spray to my child?

As parents, we strive to protect our children from all manner of outdoor hazards, including pesky bugs and their itchy, sometimes harmful, bites. Bug spray is a valuable tool, but knowing when and how to use it safely is crucial.

When to Apply Bug Spray:

The AAP advises that parents should consider using insect repellent on children when they are going to be outdoors, particularly in areas where insects are prevalent. This includes activities such as camping, hiking, picnicking, or playing in wooded or grassy areas. Bug spray becomes especially important during peak mosquito and tick seasons, typically spring and summer months, when these pests are most active.

By following these guidelines for sunscreen and bug spray application, parents can help protect their children from the harmful effects of sun exposure and insect bites. Instilling sun and bug safety habits from a young age sets the stage for a lifetime of healthy outdoor enjoyment. So, before your next outdoor adventure, don’t forget the sunscreen and bug spray—your child’s health depends on it!

Recommendations for Bug Spray Use: