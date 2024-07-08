Idaho pump prices hit lull in dog days of summer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho gas prices remain calm, despite a record number of travelers for the fourth of July holiday. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.59, which is just a fraction of a penny more than a week ago, but five cents less than a month ago and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average sits at $3.51 per gallon, which is about two cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago, but three cents less than a year ago.

Idaho spent another week out of the top ten, ranking 12th in the country for most expensive fuel.

“We’re fortunate that gas prices have been fairly stable despite the record number of travelers that hit the road last week,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With crude oil prices on the rise, and many vacations yet to be completed, there could be some turbulence on the horizon. But of course, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for another quiet week at the pump.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $83 per barrel, which is about $7 more than a month ago and $9 more than a year ago. If crude oil prices continue to climb, gas prices are likely to follow.

Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier today, with intense rains and gusts of wind pummeling the Houston metro area. If a major refinery experiences downtime due to the weather event, it could impact regional supplies. However, gasoline demand may also be reduced, and it is too early to predict how these factors may offset.

As a special note this week, AAA encourages Idahoans to remain vigilant during extremely hot temperatures. Note the location of cooling shelters, check in with friends and loved ones (including the elderly), and stay hydrated. NEVER leave children or pets in cars, where temperatures can quickly reach fatal temperatures.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of July 8:

Boise – $3.59

Coeur d’Alene – $3.49

Franklin – $3.52

Idaho Falls – $3.47

Lewiston – $3.60

Pocatello – $3.57

Rexburg – $3.56

Twin Falls – $3.58