Local man killed after driving off overpass on US-20 - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Idaho State Police say a man was killed in a crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 near Ucon.

The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 315 at the Ucon overpass.

A white 2005 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on US-20. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Rigby, left the highway into the median, before driving off the overpass where the vehicle came to rest on the roadway below.

He was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and EMS.

ORIGINAL STORY

UCON — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a severe single-vehicle crash near the Ucon overpass along U.S. Highway 20.

The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to ISP Lt. Marvin Crain.

It’s not clear exactly what occurred, but a white car is resting upside down underneath the overpass next to some railway tracks.

Emergency vehicles were dispatched, but the status of the vehicle’s occupants is unknown.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the crash resulted in significant traffic back up during the evening hours.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Courtesy Tiffany Potter