Major collision between hay swather and vehicle on Ririe Highway - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A vehicle and a hay swather collided on Ririe Highway, resulting in a significant wreck at 7:54 a.m. Saturday.

“It might be a pickup truck, but their vehicle hit a swather,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Central Fire District’s quick response unit are on the scene.

Additionally, four ambulances were dispatched from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, along with a battalion chief and a fire engine, according to City of Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth.

According to in initial reports, “They’ve transported multiple people out of the vehicle. … Some were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” Lovell said.

The wreck occurred at milepost B48 at the intersection of North 115th East and Ririe Highway.

“There’s some railroad tracks there, and that’s the first turn off that goes into Ririe. It’s on Highway 26, but it’s where Swan Valley Highway begins and where Ririe Highway turns off and goes into actual Ririe,” Lovell said.

