Man identified after suspected drowning in the Snake River - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man found dead in the Snake River Monday has been identified.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the man is 28-year-old Juan Manuel Romano Manilla of Idaho Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office says preliminary information suggests Manilla had been living homeless along the Snake River and other areas in Idaho Falls, and his cause of death appears to be by drowning.

Authorities found his body at around 1 p.m. Monday near the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls. Deputies responded after getting calls about a body floating in the Snake River. The body was ultimately retrieved near the Idaho Falls Power Plant.

RELATED | Dead body found floating in the Snake River in Idaho Falls

Deputies and the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office are conducting an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

As officials continue to investigate Manilla’s death, they are asking anyone who may have known him or had interactions with him to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200.