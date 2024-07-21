Missing 10-year-old boy found safe - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Dante has been found and is safe. Police thank observant community members who helped spot Dante and reported the information to dispatch so officers could collect him and bring him safely home.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy named Dante, who has developmental disabilities. He is missing from the area of Hoopes Avenue and 12th Street.

Dante is a white male with brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, gray shirt with an Under Armour logo, and flip flops.

Any one who has seen Dante since around 9:30 p.m. Saturday or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to call IFPD dispatch at (208) 529-1200.