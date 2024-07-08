Officer-involved shooting in Fort Hall leaves one man dead, one officer wounded - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A Fort Hall man was killed, and a Fort Hall police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

A 20-year-old man, identified as Mekalon Buckskin by Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene following an exchange of gunfire.

The incident happened during the evening. Fort Hall police responded to reports of a physical altercation at a home on Batt Lane. Officers were told a juvenile had been assaulted by an adult, later identified as Buckskin.

Upon arrival at the home, officers were told the suspect was gone but decided to search the home. When they entered the home, Buckskin pointed a gun at the officers and fired.

Both Buckskin and one officer were shot during the exchange.

Buckskin died at the scene, and the officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further information as it becomes available.