Officials confirm Bench Lake Fire caused by humans, Redfish Lake begins reopening - East Idaho News

STANLEY — The Bench Lake Fire is 85% contained as of Monday and has burned 2,595 acres.

A total of 133 personnel, four fire engines, and two helicopters continue to work on extinguishing the fire.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, the wildfire was human-caused but further information was not detailed in the release.

“Operations continue to be concentrated on internal mop-up and erosion control measures, as advised by resource experts,” states the release. The burned area of the fire remains under closure orders.”

Visitors must remain 300 feet, approximately the length of a football field, from the west bank shoreline while recreating in Redfish Lake to ensure public health and safety and allow firefighters to continue necessary work in the area.

The area between Point Campground and Inlet Campground remains closed to the public.

Map of the Bench lake Fire’s current containment. | U.S. Forest Service.

As the fire reaches total containment, certain areas are reopening to visitors with existing reservations. On Sunday, Redfish Lodge guests with existing reservations were allowed entry.

“The Redfish Lake Recreation complex began welcoming back visitors in a phased approach,” states the release. “Mystic Saddles Outfitters have also resumed operations. On the 29th, campers with existing reservations will be allowed to enter the recreation complex, and on the 30th, a majority of the complex will be re-opened to the public.”

Officials are reminding the public to be aware of the Bench Lake Fire Incident Command Post as they travel though the area.

“Please be aware that the Bench Lake Fire Incident Command Post is located on Highway 75, the Sawtooth Scenic Byway. The posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour,” states the release. “Fire personnel and equipment are moving in and out at all hours and are actively using the command post and nearby staging areas for fire management operations. For your safety and the safety of our fire crews, please slowdown in the area, remain vigilant, and watch for vehicles and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.”

Smoke still remains visible within the burn area, but officials say much of the smoke affecting the broader region is from ongoing wildfires in Oregon and California.