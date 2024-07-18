Rigby home could be a total loss following fire - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A house in Rigby burst into flames Wednesday night and the property could be a complete loss.

According to Central Fire District Chief Nic White, a house on the 200 Block of North 3rd West caught fire around 9:58 p.m.

Jefferson County dispatch reported that all residents were out of the house at the time of the fire.

A Central Fire crew was the first on the scene and did an initial knockdown on the fire, allowing them to gain control of the flames quickly.

The home as smoke billowed out Wednesday night. | Central Fire District

“Arriving fire crews (from) Rigby, Lewisville (and) Menan, helped with fire control and total fire extinguishment,” says a release from White. “Fire crews were on scene for a couple more hours doing mop up and salvage operations.”

The damage was reportedly kept to the front portion of the house, but the home is a “possible total loss” due to smoke damage.

Courtesy photo

A GoFundMe has been set up to relieve the financial burden on the residents of the home. You can learn more here.

“Central Fire wishes to thank Rigby City Police Deputies and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies for their assistance in responding to this incident,” says the release.

Idaho State Fire Marshalls were also dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.