UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after driving off highway, hitting building - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on July 30 on Westbound US 20 at North 55th West in Bonneville County.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Idaho Falls, in a black 1993 GMC pickup was traveling westbound on US 20 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The pickup went off the right side of the roadway, rolled over and came to rest in a yard off US 20.

The driver was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County assisted with the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement were on the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon after a truck reportedly plowed through a fence and into a building.

A call reportedly came in around 3:30 p.m. that a truck had driven off the road and hit a structure near the intersection of West Broadway Street and South 55th West in Bonneville County.

A fence was downed near the scene of the crash. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Officials say one occupant was in the car, but their condition is unknown.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.