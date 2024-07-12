WATCH: Man in leopard-print onesie caught with hamsters in pants after break-ins - East Idaho News

WATCH: Man in leopard-print onesie caught with hamsters in pants after break-insPublished at | Updated at
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A string of break-ins ended with Ohio officers relaying “multiple gerbils recovered” over the radio early Tuesday.
Columbus police found a man, later identified as Matthew Pancake, sleeping on a bench after a string of break-ins wearing a leopard-print onesie with a furry surprise inside.
Body-worn camera video released by Columbus police through a public records request shows officers investigating a break-in at a Roosters near Hilliard after a security system alerts them.
Video shows officers clearing the restaurant, seeing broken glass on a door, and finding blood on a rock but nowhere else. With no suspect in the area, police retrace his steps.
About 10 minutes later, officers head to a Petland, where they find broken glass and dogs and other animals wandering outside. Video shows the glass displays for some of the dogs broken.
According to the company’s co-owner, about 15 animals — including dogs, bunnies, a ferret, a bird and hamsters — were let loose.
Police checked out a Famous Footwear store next, where police accuse Pancake of stealing boots.
Eventually, officers locate Pancake sleeping on a bench, covered in glass, blood and a dog collar in a leopard print onesie.
While checking him for evidence and injuries, officers made a bizarre discovery in his pant leg.
“I got a gerbil. There’s multiple gerbils in his pants. Multiple gerbils recovered,” officers said.
Initial charges for Pancake include vandalism and breaking and entering. He may face more after the case is presented to a grand jury.
This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate WSYX. It is used here with permission.