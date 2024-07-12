 WATCH: Man in leopard-print onesie caught with hamsters in pants after break-ins - East Idaho News

Breaking News

Major traffic slowdown after I-15 crash

Say what?

WATCH: Man in leopard-print onesie caught with hamsters in pants after break-ins

  Published at  | Updated at

WSYX

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A string of break-ins ended with Ohio officers relaying “multiple gerbils recovered” over the radio early Tuesday.

Columbus police found a man, later identified as Matthew Pancake, sleeping on a bench after a string of break-ins wearing a leopard-print onesie with a furry surprise inside.

Body-worn camera video released by Columbus police through a public records request shows officers investigating a break-in at a Roosters near Hilliard after a security system alerts them.

Video shows officers clearing the restaurant, seeing broken glass on a door, and finding blood on a rock but nowhere else. With no suspect in the area, police retrace his steps.

About 10 minutes later, officers head to a Petland, where they find broken glass and dogs and other animals wandering outside. Video shows the glass displays for some of the dogs broken.

According to the company’s co-owner, about 15 animals — including dogs, bunnies, a ferret, a bird and hamsters — were let loose.

Police checked out a Famous Footwear store next, where police accuse Pancake of stealing boots.

Eventually, officers locate Pancake sleeping on a bench, covered in glass, blood and a dog collar in a leopard print onesie.

While checking him for evidence and injuries, officers made a bizarre discovery in his pant leg.

“I got a gerbil. There’s multiple gerbils in his pants. Multiple gerbils recovered,” officers said.

Initial charges for Pancake include vandalism and breaking and entering. He may face more after the case is presented to a grand jury.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate WSYX. It is used here with permission.

More stories about illicit pants use

Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants

Man caught with pythons in his pants gets probation

TSA discovers bag with small snakes in passenger’s pants

Florida woman pulls gator from pants during traffic stop

SUBMIT A CORRECTION